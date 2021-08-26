Wolves unveil white 2021/22 third kit

Wolves' new third kit

The third kit offers a retro look for supporters to enjoy, coming in an all-white style with gold and black trim - taking inspiration from away strips donned by the club in the 1980s.

The shirt, designed by manufacturer Castore, continues the trend of nodding to national kits by acknowledging Conor Coady's success breaking into the England set-up. Wolves have previously had shirts linked with the club's Portugal contingent and Raul Jimenez's Mexico.

The strip is available to pre-order now, and comes in 'replica' and 'authentic pro' styles - at varying costs.

Our Castore third kit for 2021/22 is here! 🔥



Pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/tjHZeLbAWt pic.twitter.com/4zrXO7hghS — Wolves (@Wolves) August 26, 2021

Adult prices for the authentic pro range are £100 for jerseys, with shorts at £45 and socks at £20. Replica shirts come in at £55, with shorts available for £28 and socks £15.