Fan fury as Wolves scrap loyalty point sales windows for match tickets

Molineux. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

An email was sent out to a select number of supporters today outlining changes with how match tickets will be sold for the 2021/22 season.

In that email the club has said they will 'no longer be using loyalty points to determine sales windows' – instead selling tickets on a first come, first served basis for all members, regardless of how many loyalty points they have built up.

The email reads: "This gives all members – regardless of their geographic location – an equal opportunity to enjoy attending games at Molineux."

However, the club has introduced a 'My Wolves Plus' membership which is not open to the public and is invitation only for supporters who have accrued a large number of loyalty points.

It offers supporters an 'exclusive ticket purchase window' ahead of other members, but can only be used for six games during the upcoming season. Those tickets, too, will be on a first come, first served basis for fans that take up the My Wolves Plus membership.

On top of that, it will cost fans an additional £20 on top of the £35 they have already paid to renew their membership for the 2021/22 campaign. For juniors it is an extra £15 on top of their original £20 membership.

The club has also outlined that the My Wolves Plus membership can not be transferred to another person and those purchasing tickets during the 'exclusive window' can only buy one ticket and not include family members.

Supporters also only have 10 days to purchase it, with the offer ending on July 30.

With loyalty points now being scrapped and an additional £20 cost being introduced, supporters have reacted angrily on social media.

Robert Tranter said: "This absolutely stinks. Never missed a home game for two-and-a-half years and now they want me to pay another £20 to guarantee six games. Can you imagine the free-for-all on a Saturday morning trying to book the tickets for the other 13 games. Awful customer care from Wolves."

Sean Coleman added: "I've paid my membership for three years now to keep my points up to get the tickets early. Now someone can buy a membership for the first time today and get the same priority as me. Absolute joke."

This move has come after many supporters have already renewed their membership for the new season, which has sparked more anger online.

The club claimed in their email that this move has come after 'feedback from the wider supporter base'.