Ruben Neves suspended for Wolves' derby at Blues

The £15million midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season during Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Bolton at Molineux.

There was initial confusion about whether the 20-year-old had indeed been shown five yellow cards, with many statistical websites not showing that he had been booked in the 3-2 win at Hull City in August.

But it's now been confirmed that Neves was indeed yellow carded at the KC Stadium and will sit out Monday's West Midlands derby.

The amnesty point for players being suspended after earning five bookings is later this week, meaning had Neves avoided a yellow against Bolton he wouldn't have been walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Alfred N'Diaye and Jack Price are the two most obvious candidates to replace Neves, who has started every league match this season.

Meanwhile Wolves will find out in the coming days if the FA choose to take any further action over Nuno Espirito Santo's touchline behaviour during the win over the Trotters.

The head coach and Bolton counterpart Phil Parkinson were both sent to the stands for arguing after a David Wheater foul on Diogo Jota just before half time.

If referee Keith Stroud included the incident in his match report then the FA can choose to either fine Nuno or, in extreme cases, hand him a touchline ban.