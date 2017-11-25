Wolves boss Nuno apologises after sending off

Goals from Willy Boly, Leo Bonatini, Ivan Cavaleiro (2) and Diogo Jota saw Wolves move seven points clear at the top of the Championship with Sheffield United playing on Saturday evening and Cardiff on Sunday.

It was a comfortable afternoon for Nuno's men and the boss said: "It's the job of the team to make sure the fans enjoy every day, this is our task, I'm very happy.

"We keep trying to look for the same things over and over again, every moment of the game.

"We're ready to have a good rest because it was a very tough week – it's a moment to recover well and work better to keep improving."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said after the game that Wolves could win the league by 10 points.

But Nuno said: "I'm very thankful for the words of all the managers but I don't get distracted and the team doesn't get distracted. There's a long way to go.

"We have to work every day the same way, since day one. It doesn't change because of the table.

"The table doesn't mean anything at all."

Both Nuno and Parkinson were sent to the stands just before half time when arguing following David Wheater's foul on Diogo Jota.

Nuno said the bosses had resolved the issue – and say sorry for his behaviour.

"This is something that happens every week in football – there was a tackle which I think was tough and I reacted to it and there's an argument, nothing more than that," he said.

"The referee stepped in and thought we should go out. He did his job.

"I speak now with Phil, we had a good conversation so it's nothing that doesn't happen. I've sorted it with Phil – we're grown up men.

"When the referee speaks with us we were totally calm, but it was his decision."

When asked about the possibility of being charged by the FA, Nuno responded: "It's a scenario – I don't speak about scenarios. I don't know.

"Most important is that the issue was solved between me and Phil. We both know we were doing our jobs the best way we can to help our teams."

And when asked if his behaviour was acceptable the boss added: "It's not acceptable – I have to say I'm sorry for my behaviour.

"I have standards. Before I'm a manager I'm a person, I live in society and respect every single human being."