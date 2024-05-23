Express & Star
West Brom make right call with worthy praise amid little fanfare

There were not too many surprises in the contracts offered or those released at Albion.

By Lewis Cox
Erik Pieters was a reliable servant for Albion in his two seasons at the club. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A new contract for big-earner Kyle Bartley drew a bit of debate on the day the defender turned 33, but he will be on far reduced terms if he stays at The Hawthorns, and his performances have warranted a renewal.

Those seven first-team squad members released – even longest-serving senior player Matt Phillips, 33 – were not a surprise. Albion had to be ruthless and there was no room for sentiment in any of the decisions when you factor in the financial situation post-Guochuan Lai, the ageing squad and the need for change.

The rest will depart with little fanfare, for several reasons, but in most cases for a lack of appearances and role as a regular for Carlos Corberan.

They were brought to the club in varying periods and under differing management and structures. Some were clearly stop-gap recruits.

