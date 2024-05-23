West Brom make right call with worthy praise amid little fanfare

A new contract for big-earner Kyle Bartley drew a bit of debate on the day the defender turned 33, but he will be on far reduced terms if he stays at The Hawthorns, and his performances have warranted a renewal.

Those seven first-team squad members released – even longest-serving senior player Matt Phillips, 33 – were not a surprise. Albion had to be ruthless and there was no room for sentiment in any of the decisions when you factor in the financial situation post-Guochuan Lai, the ageing squad and the need for change.

The rest will depart with little fanfare, for several reasons, but in most cases for a lack of appearances and role as a regular for Carlos Corberan.

They were brought to the club in varying periods and under differing management and structures. Some were clearly stop-gap recruits.