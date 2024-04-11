West Brom duo rewarded with March award nominations

Head coach Carlos Corberan is up for the top boss gong while on-loan Celtic star Mikey Johnston is in the running for the player accolade.

Spaniard Corberan guided his side through a five-game unbeaten run in March with three wins, over Coventry, Huddersfield and Bristol City as the Baggies continued a play-off charge.

Winger Johnston, meanwhile, has been a revelation in blue and white since checking into The Hawthorns in January and netted four goals in three games, including pearlers against Coventry and QPR, to be recognised.

Corberan is up against Daniel Farke, of Leeds, and Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, who are both targetting automatic promotion. Norwich’s Daniel Wagner is the other candidate

Irishman Johnston will contest Ipswich left-back Leif Davis, Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara and Coventry frontman Ellis Simms. Winners will be confirmed tomorrow.