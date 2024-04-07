Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Stoke: One eight as Albion held

Alex Palmer 8

He has made real key saves in recent weeks and he did again in this one. He twice denied the home side in the first half before keeping out the spot kick - but he had no chance with the re-bound.

Darnell Furlong 7

Good and consistent form from the full back. In the first half did get caught out of position and leaving space but without being punished.

Conor Townsend 6

Was poor in the first and gifted Stoke a massive chance. Better in the second half but didn't get forward as much as he usually likes to.

Cedric Kipre 6

Back in and looked a bit rusty, but showed good signs. Played a few handy balls forward that almost caught Stoke out.

Kyle Bartley 6