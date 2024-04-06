West Brom boss Carlos Corberan gives response to manager of the season snub

The Spaniard was not on the three-man shortlist despite overseeing a successful campaign despite operating under major financial restrictions.

After a summer where Albion had no funds and limited scope to bring in new faces, Corberan has put Albion in a strong position for the play-offs his achievements have been overlooked for the end of season award.

Leeds United’s Daniel Farke and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna are among the nominations, but the third nomination has gone to Hull City’s Liam Rosenior, whose side currently sit 10 points behind Albion despite investing heavily in the summer and January transfer windows.

But the snub is not of interest to Corberan, who used the opportunity to praise his players for their hard work in putting the club in a position of strength ahead of the six game run-in.

He said: “Football is a collective sport, I don’t believe or don’t have interest in individual awards for players or coaches. My only focus is on helping this club in the best way I can to put it in the best position.

“Thanks to the work of my players we arrive in the last moment of the season with a possibility to fight for a play-off position.

“We have many games to play and this possibility is the only thing that is important to me.”

Albion could potentially secure their play-off place in the coming weeks before the final league games of the season.

If results go there way and the Baggies continue their recent run of form, then they could have some breathing space and preparation time ahead of the lottery of the play-offs in May.

But boss Carlos Corberan is not looking that far ahead.

His side head to Stoke today with an eight-point gap over the sides below them, which could increase to double figures if results go there way.

However, for the ever professional Spaniard he is solely focussed on his side and preparing them right in a bid to keep ticking over and adding the points to their tally.

He said: “I think we need to be competing in the best way in every single game, because we want to add points.

“Our mind is on adding points to see what we can do to help us in the pitch and help us get closer to the end result we want to achieve.

“Everyone wants to win games and we need to do the necessary behaviours to help us. The focus is not on the result but being focused to perform well, defending well, attack well, and that is something we need right now.”