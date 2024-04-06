Stoke 2 West Brom 2 - Report

Mikey Johnston and Jed Wallace had put Albion ahead before the Stoke fightback began/

Million Manhoef pulled one back and then substitute Andre Vidigal lashed in the equaliser - and it could have been more for the Potters, who had the majority of the key chances in the game.

Albion's draw coupled with Coventry City's shock win over Leeds has narrowed the gap to the chasing back to six points - with the Sky Blues having a game in hand.

Conor Townsend (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

REPORT

Cedric Kipre's inclusion was welcomed by Albion fans - with the almost ever present defender back in for Semi Ajayi.

John Swift was demoted back to the bench for Grady Diangana - while Jed Wallace earned a recall in place of Tom Fellows.

Backed by a sell out away end, Albion would have hoped for a fast start compared to the laboured first periods of recent weeks.

Mikey Johnston lashes home (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

However, it didn't come and they were lucky to not be one down after five minutes, as Sead Haksabanovic was denied by Alex Palmer after finding himself free down the left.

The move woke the home players and crowd up and after Brandon Thomas-Asante twice had a sight at goal - Stoke were back on top.

Conor Townsend's miskick was pounced upon with Manoef going clear - before he was denied by Palmer.

Seconds later they were opened up again as Haksabanovic dragged wide when he should have hit the target.

But when it looked like Stoke were the most likely to score - Albion struck.

Johnston drifted in off the left and carried on his run after feeding Diangana.

The playmaker give it him back and all Johnston had to do was slot it past the onrushing Daniel Iversen.

The goal did little to swing the momentum of the game though as Stoke were still the side on top.

Mikey Johnston celebrates in front of the Stoke fans(Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Enda Stevens rifled wide from distance with the home side keeping up the pressure until the break.

The second period was a little end to end for the first ten minutes before Albion carved Stoke open to double their lead.

Diangana chested it down neatly for Johnston who linked up with Wallace to find Thomas-Asante.

He beat the full back and crossed with Iversen palming it into the path of Wallace - who reacted instinctively to poke it home.

Jed Wallace (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion didn't take advantage of doubling their lead though - and were on the back foot again.

Then 23 minutes from time Stoke were back in the game - as Albion were static at the back and Manoef took full advantage to fire past Palmer.

It was exactly what Stoke deserved - and had stemmed from Albion sitting off after going 2-0 up.

Stoke kept up the pressure and got their reward - but it came courtesy of an absolute calamity from Yann M'Vila.

A ball was clipped into from the left and he took out Tyrese Campbell with his studs at shoulder height - giving the ref no option but to award a penalty.

Vidigal was denied from the spot by Palmer - before slamming home the re-bound as Albion had blown a two goal lead.

Albion were rattled with the Potters looking the more likely to snatch the victory.

But Albion had the best late chance - as a well worked move found Andi Weimann in the box and he flashed one wide

Stoke (4-2-3-1): Iversen, Stevens (Burger 61), Rose, Thompson, Hoever, MMaee (Campbell 55), Haksabanovic (Vidigal 61), Junho, McNally, Laurent, Manhoef (Leris 83)

Subs not used: Bonham, Baker, Ennis, Wilmot, Cundle,

Albion (4-3-2-1): Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu (M'Vila 70), Mowatt (Weimann 86), Wallace (Phillips 80), Johnston (Reach 70), Diangana, Thomas-Asante (Fellows 86)

Subs not used: Griffiths, Ajayi, Chalobah, Swift