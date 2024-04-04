Stoke v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

In the last few games they have welcomed back Matt Phillips, and could potentially welcome back Josh Maja at the Bet 365.

Here is a look at how the injury list looks ahead of this one:

Josh Maja – ankle

Has been in full training for two weeks now as he steps up his return from ankle surgery. Corberan and Albion's medical staff had lightly pencilled in around another week until he can be considered ready for action.

That has lined up Saturday's trip to his former club as a potential return.

No new updates were given in Carlos Corberan's latest press conference - meaning it could still be on the cards.

Jayson Molumby – foot

The Republic of Ireland has not played for three months now due to a injury to ligaments in his foot between Christmas and new year. He took painkilling preventions but did more damage and eventually required surgery, ending his season. Corberan's last update stated the midfielder was doing cardio bike work while still in a protective boot.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The United States international striker will not feature until the end of 2024, at the very earliest, after his second consecutive Achilles injury, which came at Ipswich back in February.