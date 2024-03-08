West Brom wait to discover fate of key trio for Huddersfield trip

Carlos Corberan will run the rule over those returning from setbacks in training on Saturday ahead of setting off for their Yorkshire base for the lunchtime kick-off.

Central defender Bartley, left-back Townsend and striker Thomas-Asante have all been important regulars to Albion this term and missing for short but varying periods with muscle problems. Thomas-Asante was always given a chance at a possible Terriers return, but Townsend was initially ruled out of the clash.

“In terms of fitness levels, the ones who were involved in the QPR game, we didn’t suffer any problems,” Corberan said. “Still we have training to know if Townsend, or Bartley or Asante can be available.

“They’re the three players who we need to wait to see the reaction of, after the work.

“Not all of them were working with me, but they were working in the pitch and with the physical department. Depending on the reaction, maybe they train tomorrow, maybe no. If they train, they can be involved on Sunday. If not, then no.

“Maybe the possibility is 5 per cent, I don’t know. Maybe for one of them it’s 50 per cent, with another it’s 5 per cent, with another it’s 35 per cent but they’re not too far away. If everything goes well, these three players – Bartley, Townsend, Asante – can be available, but I don’t know if they’ll arrive for that one. After today I will know.”

Corberan admitted midfielder Yann M’Vila, the recent free agent signing, will not be at peak fitness until the other side of the upcoming international break.

The boss added that Jayson Molumby will not return until pre-season at the earliest.

“If you ask me when M’Vila will be ‘fit’, it will be after the international break,” Corberan continued. “That will be the right moment, this would be the sensible decision, but one thing is the sensible answer and the other thing is the needs and the moment of the game.

“If he is involved it’s because I think he can help the team to compete for some minutes.”

The Baggies boss added on Molumby: “It’s impossible (to return this season). The challenge is to start the pre-season with him.

“That’s the only possible target that we have. We knew that with the surgery it was a long-term injury.

“He has a boot, he is on the bicycle with his boot – one side with his normal foot, with the other with the boot! It’s still this. He is in the process of this.”