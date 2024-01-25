Don Goodman on West Brom's best chance of grabbing Black Country derby bragging rights

Excitement is building ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup derby clash – with Wolves going into the game at The Hawthorns as clear favourites.

Gary O’Neil’s side have surprised many teams this season and go into the derby on the back of one defeat in nine games in all competitions.

And Goodman believes if Albion are to put a dent in Wolves’ form and cause an upset, the counter-attack and stopping it is going to be key.

Goodman, an Albion favourite from 1987-91 and Molineux man from 1994-98, said: “Wolves will have more of the ball, whereas West Brom will have had more of the ball against most opponents other than the likes of Leicester, so it’ll be slightly different for West Brom from that perspective.

“They have to make sure they don’t expose themselves to the counter-attack, because Wolves are devastating, even at Premier League level.