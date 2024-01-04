Former West Brom boss Tony Mowbray favourite for Birmingham City job

The Blues sacked Wayne Rooney on Tuesday after he spent just 13 weeks in the job at St Andrews.

Under his stewardship they had plummeted from a play-off position to 20th in the Championship table - following nine defeats in his 15 games in charge.

A number of names have been touted as a potential replacement including former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and ex-Blues midfielder and England under 21 boss Lee Carsley.

But odds have now been slashed on former Baggies Championship title winning manager Mowbray, who is now 8/11 favourite with the bookies.

Mowbray led Albion to a Championship play-off final, before winning the title and guiding them to an FA Cup semi-final the following season.

He had a successful spell at Blackburn Rovers and took Sunderland to the play-offs last season before being axed and replaced by Michael Beale.

His odds have dropped from 5/1 following Rooney's sacking, and he is favourite ahead of Marsch at 4/1.

Steve Cooper, recently dismissed by Nottingham Forest is 5/1, Carsley is at 8/1, with former Blues boss Gary Rowett 9/1 to make a return to St Andrews, after departing Millwall earlier this season.