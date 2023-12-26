Baggies boss wants to see a response

Albion’s four-match festive run began in disappointing fashion at the Riverside, with former Baggies academy graduate Morgan Rogers grabbing the only goal of the game.

Collectively Albion were below par for much of the afternoon on Teesside and boss Corberan wants to see a response in the first of two home games in four days.

He said: “We need to find the response. We need to find the answers and we need to give solutions to be better in the football pitch.

“The things I don’t like, I will work on. The players who aren’t at the level, I need to make the changes.

“This is the Championship, you’ll have moments when you’re going to achieve results and moments when you are not.

“In front of us we know we’re going to have a very demanding period and we play against very good teams.

“What we need is to give the right response, give our best. And when we give our best and it’s not enough, you can accept.”

The Baggies boss named an unchanged side in the North East with John Swift returning to the match-day squad.

Asked about potential changes today, the Baggies boss added: “I don’t know yet. I need to see how to approach the game collectively.

“I want to see which players arrive in good conditions and we need to be able to play games in a row because that’s what the competition demands.”