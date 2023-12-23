Carlos Corberan left frustrated with West Brom performance in Middlesbrough defeat

Morgan Rogers' first half strike proved to the the difference between the two sides at the Riverside - but the scoreline didn't tell the whole picture.

Aside from two first half headers, the Baggies failed to lay a glove on the home side, especially in the second period.

And defensively they were opened up on numerous occasions, with Michael Carrick's side spurning a handful of opportunities that would have made the victory more comfortable.

The defeat was Albion's second in the north east in the space of two weeks, having lost at Sunderland earlier in December and it leaves them having won just once in their last five outings.

Corberan was unhappy with a number of aspects of Albion's performance, both defensively and offensively, and insists that his side didn't compete enough and lack aggression at times.

He said: "Collectively we didn't give enough. We were not well.

"Especially in defence, when we defended. In the second half in terms of aggression.

"In attack we lost the ball many times which created transitional attacks and they could've scored one or two goals more.

"I must analyse if it's to do with individually or if it's more about how we approach the game.

"The result was fair, because I saw Middlesbrough in general being better than us. I thought the game in the first half was balanced.

"We had a couple of possibilities to score the goal, but then with the passing of minutes they made us defend deeper and found a way to attack us. Sometimes we found ways to break their press, but in the last action we didn't have enough accuracy to create something.

"In the moment they scored, it was the consequence of the things I'm telling you - we were defending more deep, little by little, and in the second half we weren't aggressive enough.

"We didn't find the energy, or the accuracy in the attacking half. We didn't compete enough, in attack or in defence, to win a football game.

"They found a way to move us deeper and the goal arrived when we started to defend differently. That's why we conceded the goal.

"In the second half it was clear we needed to react, be more aggressive but we need to attack better. We lost the ball many times which created transitions and they were comfortable defending us.

Many of Middlesbrough's second half chances came from Albion conceding possession cheaply - with the home side springing a handful of counter attacks and catching Albion open at the back.

Rogers was denied a second by Alex Palmer - before Sam Greenwood blazed over from yards out with the 1-0 scoreline arguably flattering Albion at full-time.

Corberan was frustrated by the lack of chances his side were able to create - and how their attacking situations ultimately led to Boro chances.

He added: "I don't remember many finishing situations. It was true there was an action with Molumby and there was one cross from the left but in general we didn't create enough chances, and at the same time we concede some transitions that could have been goals, so it is a game to analyse.

"I think if you want to win games you have to take risks, if you don't take risks you cannot change the game, especially against a side like Middlesbrough.

"It is a point for me that we didn't manage well in the second half, because our attacks didn't finish with chances for us, our attacks finished with chances for them."