West Brom's Alex Mowatt looking to get upper hand on promotion rivals over busy festive period

The Baggies head to Mowatt's former club Middlesbrough on Saturday - before welcoming Norwich City and Leeds United to The Hawthorns, two other sides hunting down a play-off place.

In Leeds' case, they are keen to remain on the coat tails of the top two and secure an immediate automatic return to the Premier League.

Albion's festive period ends with a trip to Swansea City on New Years Day and Mowatt is relishing the loaded fixture list because of what it can offer in terms of points.

He told the Albion website: "It’s a massively important period for us and all of the games are against teams around us who are fighting for the play-offs.

“It’s a really busy period, but it’s a great chance to come out of it with plenty of points in the bag with there being so many games. It’ll be difficult, but we’re really looking forward to it.

“When I was younger and first coming through into the senior side, I did find the festive schedule quite difficult, but now, I’m very much used to it.

“It’s a really hectic period and we don’t get many days off, but we’ve got a really good opportunity to get a load of points on the board.

“Everyone always says the Christmas period is one of the most important ones in the football calendar. So much can change in terms of positions and points in the table in such a short amount of time.

“It’s a good chance to see where you are at the start of the New Year and we’ve got some difficult games.

“If we can get some wins, it will definitely push us forward for the rest of the year.”

Mowatt spent last season on loan at the Riverside Stadium and made 31 appearances on all competitions as Boro were beaten play-off semi-finalists.

The midfielder is excited to return to the North East - but knows what challenge will await his Albion team mates on Saturday.

He added: "It would be fantastic for us to get three points there on Saturday.

“The Riverside Stadium is a really difficult place to go. Their home form is good and was especially good last year.

“It was bouncing last year when I was there because the team was doing really well and winning plenty of games.

“It will be nice to see a lot of familiar faces and I’ve got so much respect for so many people up there. I really enjoyed working with the manager and all of his staff.

“I had a good season with all the lads last year so it’ll always be a place and a club I have a lot of respect for.”