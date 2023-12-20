West Brom players continue tradition and spread Christmas cheer in visit to Sandwell General Hospital

Albion skipper Jed Wallace along with Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley and Adam Reach spent time with children, their families and hospital staff - and handed out early Christmas gifts.

The visit has been an annual tradition for Baggies players that has been taking place for the last 90 years.

Wallace said he and the other Albion players were honoured to continue the tradition and spread some Christmas cheer.

He said: "As a father of three young children, it’s hard to imagine what these kids and their families are going through, especially at Christmas.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of everyone involved has been really rewarding and it’s our pleasure to pop in with some presents and help to spread some Christmas cheer.

“It’s quite special to know that the club’s players have been coming here for more than 90 years – and we’re all honoured to be continuing that tradition.

“We’ve met some wonderful children, parents, guardians and hospital staff and I really hope they are all able to enjoy as much of a normal Christmas as possible.”

