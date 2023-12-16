Ex-Kidderminster boss John Eustace and former Wolves man Nuno among front-runners to land Stoke hotseat

Tomorrow lunchtime brings another opponent in the midst of manager change to face Carlos Corberan’s side after Stoke axed Alex Neil last week.

Neil oversaw a hugely disappointing start to the Championship campaign. Stoke are 19th, with just six wins from 21 games and are two points clear of safety.

Ex-Kidderminster chief Eustace, 44, was harshly dismissed from St Andrew’s in early October and has been linked with several jobs since. He was spotted taking in Stoke’s midweek home 1-1 draw with Swansea this week, with Paul Gallagher in caretaker charge.

Joining Eustace among the favourites to succeed Neil at the Bet365 Stadium are former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was recently sacked from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Nuno spent a brief period in charge of Spurs in 2021 after leaving Molineux.

Also in the reckoning is England under-21 boss Lee Carsley. The former Everton midfielder is yet to manage at club level but has earned a lofty reputation in the game for work with the Young Lions, where he has an 80 per cent win ratio.

Carsley, a former caretaker at Blues and Brentford, has reportedly met with Stoke’s hierarchy.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has also been mentioned in connection to the role, as has Paul Heckingbottom, recently sacked by Sheffield United, and Albion favourite Tony Mowbray, who lost his job at Sunderland a couple of weeks ago.

Neil joined Stoke in August 2022 after promotion with Sunderland, but lasted just 14 months in the job.