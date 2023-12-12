Rotherham United v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

Clashes against Leicester and Sunderland have gone against the Spaniard's side and injuries continue to mount, especially in attacking areas.

Albion have operated in a 4-2-3-1 shape almost exclusively since finding consistent form in September, but the head coach has options to, as previously, opt for a more secure back five.

Baggies correspondent Lewis Cox has a look at a possible line-up.

3-4-3

Alex Palmer

Albion, as Corberan admitted, struggled to respond after the keeper's error around 15 minutes in at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. He will be keen for a solid display in Rotherham.

Cedric Kipre

Has been a beacon of consistency for the Baggies this season and was once again the best player in Sunderland.

Kyle Bartley

Performed well after one game out of the side. I've gone to a back five from a back four here, so Bartley will have defensive colleagues either side of him.

Conor Townsend

A slight alteration here for the vice-captain, who has the armband in Jed Wallace's absence. This brings him from left wing-back to left centre-back of a trio, so a new test. There is always Erik Pieters as an alternate option.

Darnell Furlong

Continued his good run of form at Sunderland on Saturday though was fortunate to survive a late challenge leading with his arm. Right wing-back in my side, so an onus to join in attack.

Okay Yokuslu

Was missed from Albion's midfield in the north east. It's a big relief to have him back as Jayson Molumby struggled to impress while deputising.

Alex Mowatt

One of the better performers in Corberan's side last time out and has been for some time. Deserved to stay in midfield and will play a part in unlocking Millers' door.

Pipa

A rare start – it would be just his second in Albion colours after Coventry in late October. He provided a fine cross for Brandon Thomas-Asante's headed goal late on in Sunderland and Corberan said his versatility could be useful.

Grady Diangana

Started brightly against the Black Cats but faded disappointingly. Albion need him to come to the boil on the right of a front three here.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Left out of the XI on Saturday with a hamstring concern and could only play 30 minutes. Got his goal and the Baggies have to hope he's well enough to give an hour or so with few alternatives.

John Swift

Was an underwhelming performer in Sunderland. Given him chance to react in the XI tonight, in a slightly different role more from the left of a front three.