West Brom v Ipswich: Tractor Boys' sensational start is no surprise to Carlos Corberan

Only goal difference separates the Tractor Boys, promoted as League One runners-up last season, and Championship leaders Leicester.

Coach Kieran McKenna has won plaudits across the board for an expansive style of football.

He helped the Portman Road side to promotion in his first full season after underwhelming finishes of 11th, twice, and ninth in the previous three seasons.

Ipswich were last summer quietly fancied to fare well on their return to the second tier, but few would have predicted them to trail top spot on goal difference at this stage.

As a result, they promise to be one of Albion’s sterner tests of the season so far when the hosts resume their Championship campaign at The Hawthorns tomorrow evening.