West Brom v Hull preview: Liam Rosenior looks to mark anniversary with away success

The 39-year-old had only previously managed on an interim basis during Derby County’s financial struggles and was on Albion’s radar when the Baggies turned to Corberan.

The ambitious Tigers had slipped to fourth-bottom of the Championship one year ago, two places above the beleaguered Baggies.

Tomorrow they check into The Hawthorns as fifth hosts seventh. Hull tailed off at the end of last season – they won just twice after an early-March success over Albion – but Rosenior still holds a lofty reputation with the City faithful.

Rosenior’s side check in with tails up after back-to-back wins, which ended a run of four winless. The sides head into the clash level on 23 points. Hull have been dealt a damaging blow ahead of their trip to Black Country, however, with summer signing from Villa Jaden Philogene ruled out with a minor muscle injury.

The 21-year-old winger had been on a hot streak in front of goal for his side, with three goals in four games, including a fine effort in the win at Birmingham.

He has become a favourite with the City fans and his absence is a boost to the hosts. The Tigers, meanwhile, are boosted by the anticipated availability of on-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.

The 21-year-old sat out of last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Preston due to a thigh concern picked up late on in the previous 2-0 win over Blues.

But Hull received the positive news that the muscle issue is not as bad as feared.

Rosenior said: “He is going to be fresh for West Brom and it is brilliant news. I was really worried when he came off, he had a scan and just felt it wasn’t worth risking him. He is a young player who we want to look after and he’s a real gem and talent and he will come right back into my thinking for West Brom.”