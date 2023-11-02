Ex-West Brom defender forced to retire aged just 27

The full-back, a former Manchester City academy graduate who scored in the Premier League against Manchester United in 2021, spent the last 18 months plagued with injury and has hung up his boots on medical advice.

Bryan made just three appearances for Albion after checking into The Hawthorns as a free agent in September 2021. His sole start that November – ironically two years ago tomorrow and at home to Hull, Albion's visitors on Saturday – lasted just 40 minutes.

The defender pulled up with a knee problem on 40 minutes that was subsequently confirmed as a torn ACL.

Bryan struggled in his return to fitness under both Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan. Last December he suffered a further setback on the road to recovery and any more first-team involvement did not come Bryan's way with his contract expiring in the summer.

Manchester-born Bryan, who previously had loans at Bury, Oldham and Bolton, played 13 Premier League games for the Blades in 2020/21.

He wrote on Instagram: "Chapter 27... A year of new beginnings for me. I would like to announce my retirement from professional football. After two long years battling with my knee injury, unfortunately after medical advice it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football.

"Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer and that dream came true. To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.

"I want to thank everyone who helped me achieve my dream. My Mum and step Dad who are no longer with us, who drove up and down the country to support me from the age of 10, I will forever be grateful for everything you both done for me.

"My two sisters and little brother who have always been my biggest fans.

"My fianceé who has been a rock for me in such a difficult period in my life, I will never be able to repay you for the support you give me. And of course my two boys who without knowing have made this difficult decision so much easier I love you both unconditionally.

"I look forward to the next chapter in my life. Thank you everyone for your support over the years."

Bryan's post was flooded with messages of support from across football and several former Baggies team-mates, including Grady Diangana, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips, Conor Townsend, Erik Pieters, Daryl Dike, Okay Yokuslu and Alex Palmer. Dara O'Shea added: "All the best with what the future holds. Warrior."