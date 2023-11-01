West Brom bow out of cup as lead is surrendered

Simran Jhamat’s first half goal put Albion ahead before the visitors hit back with a four-goal blast, scoring two goals either side of the break, to storm into the lead.

With 10 minutes to go, Jhamat added a second from the penalty spot before Francesca Orthodoxou made it 4-3, but it was not enough as Albion exited the competition in the round of 16.

In the West Midlands Premier, Lye Town romped to a convincing 7-0 win at Knowle thanks to a Britanee Lote hat-trick and goals from Natasha Baptiste (two), Macy Fox and Sunya Salim.

The win keeps Lye top of the table with five wins and one draw from their first six games in the league.

Tiara Hemans and Shelbie Cartwright’s goals gave Lichfield City a 2-1 win at Shifnal Town, their first three points of the season.

Elsewhere, Kidderminster Harriers lost ground on the top two as they went down 4-3 at home to Coventry Sphinx.

In Division One North, Lichfield City Reserves were thrashed 8-1 at home to Coventry City, with Kaz Clough’s scoring a consolation goal on a difficult afternoon.

Fourth place Walsall Wood were also defeated, going down 1-0 in a close match against second place AFC Telford United who maintained their 100 per cent record.

And in Division One South, Bewdley Town travelled to top of the league Alvechurch in search of a shock result that would have moved them further away from the relegation zone.

It was not to be though as the unbeaten hosts eased to a 5-1 win, leaving Bewdley languishing one point above the drop.