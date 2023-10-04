A rediscovered stubbornness key to West Brom's improved form

Albion have achieved four clean sheets in five games in an unbeaten run that has stemmed an early run of conceding goals (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Tuesday’s 1-0 success over a very poor Sheffield Wednesday side was not particularly memorable but important nonetheless as Carlos Corberan’s side continued their momentum before the October international break.

Some might have expected a bigger margin between Albion and Wednesday, especially after John Swift’s 12th-minute opener, that later proved the match-winner.

But, ultimately, another impressive rearguard display limited an admittedly blunt Owls to very little as Corberan’s side chalked up a fourth clean sheet in five games.

That improved statistic, which began with the stalemate at Bristol City last month, has made the difference to Albion’s dynamic this campaign.

Prior to the trip to Ashton Gate, Albion had been without a clean sheet in six games – five in the Championship – this season.

Shutouts had been the very fulcrum of the Baggies’ stark improvement and rise almost exactly 12 months ago. One-nil victories became the norm last term after Steve Bruce’s side had previously conceded by the bucketload. Corberan’s impact in tightening up through organisation was vast.

But it seemed to be missing to kick-start this season.

Albion were messier and less convincing from a defensive perspective earlier to begin 2023/24, for a number of reasons rather than anything particular.

The loss of Dara O’Shea to Burnley was a big one, no doubt, and a subsequent re-shuffle including re-integrating Cedric Kipre into the backline. Clearly, under Corberan, there is an emphasis on a style of football for defenders and goalkeeper. That would bring teething problems and did on the opening day at Blackburn.

Alex Palmer was superb at Leeds but had seen some indifferent performances from the very high bar he set himself last term. The goalkeeper has returned to some of his best form in recent weeks, though, and won his side points with some exceptional saves.

Early wins arrived at home but they saw the Baggies just about outscore opponents leading to some unnecessary nervy finales. Swansea were seen off 3-2, Middlesbrough 4-2. Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield then took advantage with a 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.

Things needed to change from a defensive perspective with a more back-to-basics feel and that began at Bristol City last month. Two stalemates in three games with three draws might not have set the world alight, but it showed progression to a more stable side.

“Like we said before it was very important to stop this number of goals we were conceding, because in the Championship it is difficult to always score a good number of goals,” Corberan said after his side’s latest clean sheet.

“Fortunately in four of the last five games we achieve a clean sheet and not only this, the most important thing is the clean sheets (while) increasing the options to attack, for me the team is attacking better.

“At the same time we are defending better too, and when they (Sheffield Wednesday) found the options, Alex (Palmer) has recovered the levels that we need in our keeper and has helped us to achieve the points we have achieved.

“He saved the penalty Millwall had for a point and helped us on Tuesday with two unbelievable saves, maybe something before we didn’t have or happen and we conceded goals we need to try to avoid.”

Albion’s backline has required some chopping and changing this term. Corberan has utilised his squad – he made five changes twice in a row against Millwall and Preston – and Kipre was one of those given a breather. Semi Ajayi has also missed games through injury.

Kyle Bartley, the experienced and long-serving centre-back, has been a chief profiteer in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old, in the final year of his Baggies contract, has seen his re-introduction as a starter marry up with Albion’s clean sheets.

Corberan felt the last two games have been ‘perfect’ for the airily dominant Bartley but was keen to praise how his backline performed as a unit.

“I don’t want to talk about any players when we achieve clean sheets or not, because if Alex doesn’t save the penalty, Bartley did a good game against Millwall and maybe didn’t keep a clean sheet,” the head coach said. “The same on Tuesday if Alex doesn’t make the saves.

“It is more about finding the stability in the team, repeating the good behaviours, and more that if we concede or don’t concede, I prefer to see if he has been perfect for the previous games, teams like Preston and Tuesday, teams that have been very direct with lots of long balls and his contribution has been excellent.