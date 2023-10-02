Carlos Corberan praise for West Brom duo’s return

The impressive Alex Mowatt slid in an excellent second goal for Albion in Saturday's thumping of Preston (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Midfielder Mowatt and winger Diangana have caught the eye with displays against Millwall and Preston and are both pushing to stay in Corberan’s starting thoughts for tomorrow night's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Mowatt was farmed out on loan to Middlesbrough last season before he enjoyed an impressive pre-season under Corberan and has been labelled ‘special’ by the head coach. Though he was made to wait for a league start.

Diangana did not feature for six months through injury but the winger, a target for clubs last summer, has recovered in style.

“When you make decisions in the line-up, it’s a decision about what the players can offer you and what they are showing,” Corberan said.

“I thought last week (against Millwall) Diangana was excellent, like he was here. Mowatt exactly the same.

“The players deserve to play when they show they have an important role for the team. It’s important for them to keep their consistency.”

Albion’s head coach is weighing up changes tomorrow evening amid a busy week for Albion – with a trip to Blues’ St Andrew’s on Friday night – against rewarding his starting XI with another game after Saturday’s stunning win at Preston.

Mowatt scored his side’s second goal after half an hour at Deepdale following a lovely flowing move started by goalkeeper Alex Palmer. It was the midfielder’s first goal since April 2022 and headlined a performance full of creativity and composure on the ball

Diangana, for the second game running, was a thorn in North End’s side with direct and purposeful play down the right flank. He shared his joy with the 2,000 travelling fans at Deepdale after a frustrating time in and out the side even prior to a foot injury.

“I knew that I was analysing the last year the levels of Mowatt and Kipre and we considered they were two players that could help the team perform better,” Corberan said of Mowatt and Cedric Kipre, who were loaned to Boro and Cardiff respectively.

“For me Mowatt is a special player who has some special skills. He has been working a lot to grow as a player and still is a player who can do more things for us.