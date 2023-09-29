West Brom bid to be first to send Preston North End’s hopes south

Preston boss Ryan Lowe with Carlos Corberan (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ryan Lowe’s side currently sit third in the league with six wins and two draws from their eight games, the only side in the second tier not to have tasted defeat so far.

Only Leicester and Ipswich sit above North End, who have already picked up double the points that Baggies have put on the board so far. Preston’s six-game winning streak ended against a struggling Rotherham side last Saturday, but manager Lowe left South Yorkshire content with his side’s performance.

“We were fantastic in the second half, and we’ve done everything but score,” said Lowe. “But there’s no complaints from me, we knew this would be a tough place to come and win.”

Preston were not expected to challenge at the top end of the table this season following an up-and-down campaign last time around.

But some shrewd signings in the summer, as well as a well-drilled system, has seen the Lancastrians capitalise on a division filled with clubs caught in transition and uncertainty.

The defensive unit of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, and centre-backs Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay have played more than 50 games together, so it is no wonder only Leicester have conceded fewer goals than North End.

In attack, top scorer Will Keane will miss the game with a knock he picked up on international duty with Republic of Ireland.