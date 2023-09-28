Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carlos Corberan trusts Caleb Taylor to step up for West Brom

By George BennettWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion boss Carlos Corberan trusts Caleb Taylor to step up when Semi Ajayi leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Caleb Taylor (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Taylor is yet to feature for Albion in the Championship this term, but Corberan insists he will be ready to fill in for Ajayi when called upon.

Corberan said: “He (Ajayi) has been an important player for Nigeria so he has possibilities.

“We cannot think in January as we are in September, but it’s one of the reasons why I want all the players ready – with the ideas and with the training.

“Caleb is here to be ready for the period where maybe Ajayi isn’t here, or even with him – he might be here because of injury, or bad performances.

“We have a good options in our squad right now, except for striker, but even then we can always find solutions in our team.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News