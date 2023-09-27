No one working harder than West Brom insists Brandon Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion have won just two of their first eight games of the Championship campaign - but have shown signs of improvement as Carlos Corberan implements a style of play in his first full season in charge of the club.

Individual errors and missed chances have cost Albion in certain games - but striker Thomas-Asante insists no one is working harder in training than Albion's players.

He said: "We want to be winning every game and I've said before about the likes of Burnley last year, how they did and how hard they worked, I don't think there is a team who work as hard as us in terms of tactically, physically, time spent on the training ground working on things.

"We do all that work so it bears fruit in the long run and we do want to see that and as players, we're confident our efforts won't be in vain.