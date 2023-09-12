West Brom suffer two defeats on the spin

Siobhan Hodgetts' side have suffered back to back defeats (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Following a 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last week, Siobhan Hodgetts' side were keen to bounce back as they travelled to the north west.

But a Bethany Donoghue double within 19 minutes put the hosts firmly in control.

Olivia Rabjohn guided Hannah George's corner into the back of the net to get a goal back for the Baggies before half-time, but they were unable to equalise as they tasted defeat for the second consecutive match.

It was a similar story for Stourbridge, too, as they suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Derby.

Coming off the 3-0 loss to Wolves in mid-week the newly promoted side hosted a Derby team who were looking for their first win of the season.

Stourbridge made the perfect start when Niamh Deasy put them ahead after 16 minutes and a good first-half performance saw them enter the break with their lead in-tact.

It took Derby until the 55th minute to equalise and a Stourbridge capitulation allowed them a further six goals in the minutes that followed.

Stourbridge now sit second bottom of the division with one point from four games.

Elsewhere in the league, Wolves were handed a weekend off after beating Stourbridge on Wednesday night.

In the Women's Championship, Birmingham drew 0-0 with Lewes as both sides picked up their first point of the campaign.

Both sides were reduced to 10 players within minutes of each other for two bookable offences. Katie Dungate was sent off first for Blues, before Caragh Hamilton was given her marching orders after wiping out Ellie Mason.

There was little to separate the two sides but Mason, against her former side, had the best chances for Birmingham, only to see her effort in the closing stages saved by Sophie Whitehouse.

National League Division One Midlands side Sporting Khalsa were in cup action this weekend as they faced off with Northern Premier side Halifax in the League Cup.

Despite facing opposition in the league above, Khalsa took the lead after 26 minutes before the hosts equalised shortly before half-time.

Both sides scored again within two minutes of each other in the second half, before Halifax's quality showed when they ran away 4-2 winners.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, an unnamed Kidderminster Harriers player suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, forcing the match with Shrewsbury Town to be abandoned. Shrewsbury were winning 2-0 at the time the game was stopped.

The player was later released from hospital on the same evening, after thorough checks.

Elsewhere in the league, Lye Town beat Lichfield City 4-0 with a brace from Sian Johnson and goals from Britanne Lote and Natasha Baptiste.