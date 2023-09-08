GALLERY: New boy Pipa starts training with new West Brom team mates

Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis reveals best signing of his career
Premium
New Albion signing Pipa has been training alongside his new team mates for the first time this week.
The deadline loan arrival did not feature in last week's defeat to Huddersfield Town - but has kick off training with his new side during the international break.
Carlos Corberan is putting his side through their paces ahead of the return to action against Bristol City on September 16.
Here is some of the action from the international break training: