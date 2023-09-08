GALLERY: New boy Pipa starts training with new West Brom team mates

New boy Pipa during a training session (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The deadline loan arrival did not feature in last week's defeat to Huddersfield Town - but has kick off training with his new side during the international break.

Carlos Corberan is putting his side through their paces ahead of the return to action against Bristol City on September 16.

Here is some of the action from the international break training:

Carlos Corberan oversees training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pipa gets into the action with his new team mates (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

New signing Pipa in training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The players are put through their paces in the heat at Albion's training base (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grady Diangana and Alex Mowatt battle for the ball Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Maja goes up for a header (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan gives orders to his players (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).