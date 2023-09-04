Carlos Corberan ordersWest Brom to cut out sloppy mistakes

Carlos Corberan . (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies are yet to earn a clean sheet this season from six games in all competitions – and five in the league – after Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns deep into stoppage time.

Only five clubs have conceded more than Albion’s nine in five games and there has been just one league game, at Leeds, where Corberan’s men have kept the opposition to just one goal. Corberan, whose side don’t play until Saturday week due to the international break, said: “I have to review the fact that only against Leeds we’ve conceded only one goal.

“In all the other games we have conceded two goals – and if you concede two goals in the Championship you are not going to win many football games. It is something we need to correct, because this has happened playing with four, playing with five, we need to improve the feeling, especially from the back, to defend better and to attack better too, to not give the opponents the option.”

Terriers midfielder Jack Rudoni fired in on the break in the 96th minute seconds after Albion new-boy Josh Maja had been denied down the other end.

Albion’s attempts to halt a Huddersfield break were feeble, with Nathaniel Chalobah unable to stop his opposite number.