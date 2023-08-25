Carlos Corberan still hopeful of two late West Brom transfer captures

Carlos Corberan leading Albion training earlier this week (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies boss acknowledged his squad is still light in some areas and Albion will scour the market, specifically for loans, in the closing days of the window.

Albion, who welcome Middlesbrough in the Championship today, are still low on options at full-back and it is likely Corberan will look to bolster his options in the final third. The move to loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City this week has created room in the budget for a replacement, though any more may rest on departures.

Corberan said of Albion’s business in the closing stages of the summer window: “Busy, yes. Without any type of doubt, we need to cover one or two positions. Right now, at the least is to cover one. That’s why Gardner-Hickman happened. After we’ll see what happens in the next week.

“I told you last week that some clubs arrive to the last week with the work done, because financially they can in these conditions. Another thousand clubs, and we are in this, we arrive to the last week of the market with the need to do things.

“We need at least one player in, minimum. We can maybe think that we need two players to cover positions in the squad, and I don’t know what can happen in the last week of the market in terms of players moving.