Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GALLERY: West Brom kick off week long St George's Park pre-season camp

By Russell YoullWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion enjoyed a change of scenery but more hard yards yesterday as head coach Carlos Corberan and his troops kicked off a week’s training camp at St George’s Park.

Kevin Mfuamba and Zac Ashworth get stuck into pre-season training at St George’s Park yesterday evening (Getty/Adam Fradgley)
Kevin Mfuamba and Zac Ashworth get stuck into pre-season training at St George’s Park yesterday evening (Getty/Adam Fradgley)

It begins a third week of pre-season training for the Baggies but they have swapped their Walsall training base for Burton as preparations for the new Championship season ramp up.

The trip comes as Albion opted against an overseas trip in favour of a much shorter summer camp. Corberan has maintained he favours an English camp due to a climate familiar to the Championship season, but a nearby trip would also help as the club look to balance the books this summer.

Head coach Corberan was keen to add new recruits to his ranks for the trip to Staffordshire but Albion are yet to confirm any additions.

Managing director Mark Miles told the media last week the club’s recruitment team, headed by Ian Pearce, are working hard in the background and insisted the market is yet to click into gear, but rivals continue to press ahead with business.

Albion, who face Shrewsbury at their own training ground on Saturday, will recruit mainly free agents and loans this summer.

Here is a gallery of photos from their pre-season camp at England's training base:

Zac Ashworth and Matt Phillips battle for the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Okay Yokuslu keeps a close eye on Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Brandon Thomas-Asante fires at goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Number one Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Alex Mowatt takes control of the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Karlan Grant drives forward with the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Youngster Harry Whitwell on the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Carlos Corberan barks out orders to his players (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News