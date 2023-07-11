GALLERY: West Brom kick off week long St George's Park pre-season camp

Kevin Mfuamba and Zac Ashworth get stuck into pre-season training at St George’s Park yesterday evening (Getty/Adam Fradgley)

It begins a third week of pre-season training for the Baggies but they have swapped their Walsall training base for Burton as preparations for the new Championship season ramp up.

The trip comes as Albion opted against an overseas trip in favour of a much shorter summer camp. Corberan has maintained he favours an English camp due to a climate familiar to the Championship season, but a nearby trip would also help as the club look to balance the books this summer.

Head coach Corberan was keen to add new recruits to his ranks for the trip to Staffordshire but Albion are yet to confirm any additions.

Managing director Mark Miles told the media last week the club’s recruitment team, headed by Ian Pearce, are working hard in the background and insisted the market is yet to click into gear, but rivals continue to press ahead with business.

Albion, who face Shrewsbury at their own training ground on Saturday, will recruit mainly free agents and loans this summer.

Here is a gallery of photos from their pre-season camp at England's training base:

