Erik Pieters signs one-year extension at West Brom

By Ollie WestburyWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Albion have announced defender Erik Pieters has signed a one-year contract extension at the club.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion fans after the final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The defender, who joined Baggies initially last summer after leaving Burnley, made 36 appearances in the Championship last season.

He spent the majority of his time playing in the middle of the Albion defence after injuries to Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and then Dara O'Shea later in the season.

The former Dutch international turns 35 in August but will be a part of Carlos Coberan's plans heading into the new Championship campaign where Albion will travel to Blackburn on the opening day.

Pieters is vastly experienced and has played almost 250 Premier League games.

Ollie Westbury

