Erik Pieters signs one-year extension at West Brom

The defender, who joined Baggies initially last summer after leaving Burnley, made 36 appearances in the Championship last season.
He spent the majority of his time playing in the middle of the Albion defence after injuries to Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and then Dara O'Shea later in the season.
The former Dutch international turns 35 in August but will be a part of Carlos Coberan's plans heading into the new Championship campaign where Albion will travel to Blackburn on the opening day.
Pieters is vastly experienced and has played almost 250 Premier League games.