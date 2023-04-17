Stoke 1 West Brom 2 - player ratings

Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-2 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 6

Handed an immediate return between the sticks and beaten by Brown’s header. Did make a fine save before that.

Darnell Furlong 6

Couldn’t get in quickly enough as Stoke and Fox broke for the opener, but Furlong was smart late on using his experience to help Albion see it out.

Semi Ajayi 6

Fought back from a difficult couple of games to put in an improved performance on a potentially tricky afternoon.

Erik Pieters 6

Beaten to the punch by Brown, who slipped in to head home Stoke’s opener and aside from a couple of wobbles did OK at former club.

Conor Townsend 6

Alongside Pieters, the left-back couldn’t get across to contain Brown’s header. Tried to make things happen but often subdued.

Jayson Molumby 7

A warrior performance! Nursing a groin problem and fresh ankle injury, but started after an injection and was the two-goal hero. Fighter.

Nathaniel Chalobah 6

Started the game well with purpose, but slipped with some sloppy errors. Came back stronger after the break.

Jed Wallace 6

Hard running as ever, but didn’t get the usual number of opportunities to get crosses in. A quieter afternoon.

John Swift 6

Another, like Chalobah, who endured a mixed bag. His loose pass allowed Stoke to break for opener. Involved in both Albion goals though, to his credit.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7

Lost his friend and colleague Dike to that bad injury on half-time and stepped up without his presence after break. Heavily involved in both goals.

Daryl Dike 6

Had struggled to really make his mark on the contest prior to his withdrawal. Didn’t fall Dike’s way and then came the ominous-looking injury.

