Stoke 1 West Brom 2 - player ratings

Alex Palmer 6
Handed an immediate return between the sticks and beaten by Brown’s header. Did make a fine save before that.
Darnell Furlong 6
Couldn’t get in quickly enough as Stoke and Fox broke for the opener, but Furlong was smart late on using his experience to help Albion see it out.
Semi Ajayi 6
Fought back from a difficult couple of games to put in an improved performance on a potentially tricky afternoon.
Erik Pieters 6
Beaten to the punch by Brown, who slipped in to head home Stoke’s opener and aside from a couple of wobbles did OK at former club.
Conor Townsend 6
Alongside Pieters, the left-back couldn’t get across to contain Brown’s header. Tried to make things happen but often subdued.
Jayson Molumby 7
A warrior performance! Nursing a groin problem and fresh ankle injury, but started after an injection and was the two-goal hero. Fighter.
Nathaniel Chalobah 6
Started the game well with purpose, but slipped with some sloppy errors. Came back stronger after the break.
Jed Wallace 6
Hard running as ever, but didn’t get the usual number of opportunities to get crosses in. A quieter afternoon.
John Swift 6
Another, like Chalobah, who endured a mixed bag. His loose pass allowed Stoke to break for opener. Involved in both Albion goals though, to his credit.
Brandon Thomas-Asante 7
Lost his friend and colleague Dike to that bad injury on half-time and stepped up without his presence after break. Heavily involved in both goals.
Daryl Dike 6
Had struggled to really make his mark on the contest prior to his withdrawal. Didn’t fall Dike’s way and then came the ominous-looking injury.
Substitutes
Karlan Grant (for Dike, 45+11) His best for a while. Came on and effected the game positively. Hit the crossbar before Albion’s second 6. Marc Albrighton (for Swift, 81) n/a. Subs not used: Griffiths, Ingram, Livermore, Andrews, Rogic.