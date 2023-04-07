Notification Settings

'A lack of fight': Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analyse West Brom defeat to Rotherham - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's defeat to Rotherham.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury - WATCH

Former Baggie loanee Jordan Hugill bagged a brace at John Swift had handed the visitors the lead - before the Millers added a late third.

The pair discuss the display and Albion's lack of fight with play-off hopes further fading.

