West Brom 1-1 Blackburn Rovers - player ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante drives into the area (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 6

The youngster was thrown in for his full debut and for large parts of the game he didn't put a foot wrong. He produced a top early save from Brereton-Diaz and apart from a dropped cross, did well and his distribution was good. However, he got a hand to the late free kick but couldn't keep it out. He looked disappointed with himself and knew he should have done better.

Darnell Furlong 7

Offensively, in the first and parts of the second half, Furlong was dangerous. He lost his man to meet a corner that he should have buried. The long throw has become dangerous once again as well. Also played a hand in the goal, showing composure to hang the ball up to the back post.

Dara O'Shea 6

Largely solid from O'Shea and Pieters again. At times in the first and second half, Blackburn pressed high meaning the back two were forced into the odd error.

Erik Pieters 6

Similar to O'Shea, didn't give an awful lot away although he was caught on the ball in the first half that allowed Blackburn to run clear, before Yokuslu got back to deny the chance.

Conor Townsend 5

The full back endured a tough night in the first half, getting caught on the ball a couple of times. In the second was also beaten by winger Sorba Thomas on a few occasions. However, he did play a hand in some of Albion's better moves down the left later in the half.

Okay Yokuslu 7

A major improvement from Friday at Birmingham and arguably one of Albion's best performers on the night. Alongside a new partner, controlled parts of the game and looked more like his normal self.

Nathaniel Chalobah 7

In for his full debut and showed why Carlos Corberan wanted to bring him to the club. Showed a number of fine touches in midfield, switched play well and played a handful of dangerous passes forward.

Jed Wallace 6

Started back out wide and put in some of his delightful crosses that we've come to expect. He went central early in the second half, but couldn't make as much of an impact on the game.

John Swift 7

Back into the side and showed his quality at times during the game. A first half overhead kick went just over the bar - and he saw a second half free kick go the same way. On the night he was Albion's main creator.

Marc Albrighton 5

Another average evening for the Leicester loanee. Started on the left before being switched to the right, but he didn't have much joy their either and was taken off in the second period.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7

In from the start for Dike and he ran his socks off. Worked the visiting defence throughout the first period and was inches from getting on the end of Wallace's crosses. He fired a dipping effort just over in the first period - and after his hard shift was taken off for Dike late in the game.

Subs

52 - Jayson Molumby for Chalobah 6 - Minutes after coming on he struck the post and his high energy play got Albion going at stages in the second period. Showed good instinct to head Albion in front but his slack pass to Furlong led to conceding a free kick a minute from time, that ultimately ended up in the equaliser.

63 - Grady Diangana for Albrighton 6

Came on just after the hour and showed not only an attacking threat, but did some key defensive work too. Produced some bursting runs and put a couple of dangerous balls into the box but they came to nothing.