West Brom v Coventry - Match preview

Marc Albrighton (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Experienced winger Albrighton, 33, a Premier League and FA Cup winner during almost nine years at Leicester City, became a last-gasp loan signing on deadline day.

Corberan pursued Midlands-born Albrighton, a boyhood Villa fan and former Villa Park youth, due to Matty Phillips’ season-ending setback and the pair’s similarities.

Albrighton could go straight into Corberan’s side for tonight’s clash against Coventy City at The Hawthorns. He clocked up almost 300 appearances for the Foxes, including 11 games this term, and despite dropping a level has been blown away by the Baggies head coach’s attention to detail.

“It took me by surprise, the amount of detail he does go into,” Albrighton said of his new head coach.

“There were three meetings on my first day, which is absolutely fantastic, because there’s no excuse, grey area, you know your job, role, everybody else’s role, you can be held accountable if you’re not doing that.

“I think it’s fantastic you’re going out there with a clear mind of what the manager wants from you.”

The winger, who played Champions League and other continental football with the Foxes, admitted his first day at Albion was an eye-opener despite checking in from a top-tier set-up at the King Power Stadium.

He has no doubt that kind of eye for the particular has been pivotal to Albion’s turnaround under Corberan.

“Yeah, without doubt. Even speaking to the lads, they were full of praise for the previous manager in terms of how he was with them,” added Albion’s first loan player of the season.

“But they’ve just said with this manager it’s totally different in terms of the organisation. That is certainly something I’ve noticed with him, his organisation, attention to detail, the meetings, he’s so thorough about everything as are his staff as well.

“It’s going to keep us on our toes, get the best out of every player here and out of the team.”

Albrighton has been a consistent and reliable performer with the Foxes throughout their Premier League stint of the last decade.

He revealed an amicable chat with City boss Brendan Rodgers on the first day of the month in which he opened up on the wish for more first-team football.

Ambitious Albrighton wants to strive to help Albion win promotion to the Premier League – and he also wants his three young children be able to enjoy watching their dad’s work.

“My kids are at an age now, the two elders have started taking an interest, not just football generally but in my football, it’s spoken a lot about at school,” he said.

“Even my youngest, I’d say she probably didn’t even know I was a footballer! She just think dad goes to work in the morning! It’s something I was keen to have in the latter years of my career, I didn’t just sort of want to fade out and call it a day then. I wanted to go and achieve something, for them to see me play, to come and watch me.