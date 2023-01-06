Carlos Corberan insists Karlan Grant's West Brom role is out wide

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on December 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant, 25, has not featured in a Baggies starting XI since November 1 – Corberan’s first win against Blackpool – and has since struggled with injury and illness.

Last season’s top scorer Grant was used as a centre-forward early on this season under Steve Bruce, and managed four goals early in the campaign, but it is on the flank that Corberan anticipates using the big-money 2020 signing.

And Grant’s recall could come tomorrow as Albion begin their FA Cup campaign with a third round trip to National League outfit Chesterfield, where the head coach is likely to ring the changes.

“He’s a very important player for us,” Corberan said. “He was playing as a striker, when he is not a striker, so he was putting in the effort to play in a position which is not his position.

“He’s more a winger, and it’s true that, for me, the injury that he had hampered his growing and movement into the first XI. His injury affected the fact that he couldn’t be involved with the team.”

The head coach has confirmed Grant, the £18million signing from one of Corberan’s former clubs Huddersfield, worked hard over the World Cup break on his rehab from an ankle problem, but illness has since struck.

Grant did not work with Corberan for long before the former’s move to the Black Country, but the head coach selected the ex-Charlton youngster to start in his first two Baggies matches in charge.

Corberan has also, unprompted, volunteered Grant’s name as a key component of his squad on a regular basis during press conferences.

“After the international break, he was training with some pain because he was trying to accelerate his recovery,” added the head coach.

“After that he was ill, so he’s had things that have impacted his normal rhythm and the training dynamic you need to have. He has been working very hard on it, and I have full confidence that he will recover that.”

Grant is far from the only Albion squad member braced for a recall at the Technique Stadium.

There could also be action for captain Jake Livermore, the versatile Adam Reach, current second-choice goalkeeper David Button and recent free transfer Martin Kelly, who have all found first-team action tough to come by under Corberan.