West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Kyle Bartley nominated for November awards

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 10, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies ended the month with a perfect record - winning all three games and keeping three clean sheets.

Corberan guided Albion to wins over Blackpool, QPR and Stoke and has been nominated for the award in his first full month in charge at the club after taking over from Steve Bruce.

He will go up against Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick, Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom and Coventry's Mark Robins for the award - with the winner set to be announced on Friday morning.

And Bartley joins his manager among the award nominations - after he returned to the side with a bang.

He put in a man of the match display at QPR and he netted the winner at Loftus Road - before the experienced defender scored the first in the win over Stoke City.