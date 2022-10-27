Ally Robertson: We need to give the new West Brom boss time to get it right

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

We’ve got to give him time. He will get into training and see the players as they are.

Forget seeing them on the pitch, he’ll see them as people and will pick out the right people. If he can get them playing together then we’ve got a good chance.

We’ve seen Corberan do it at another club from a similar position in the table to us, hopefully we can do it for us.

The biggest thing for the supporters is they can see players giving 100 per cent commitment, then hopefully the head coach can guide them in how he wants to play.

The only thing I feel for him with is coming into a club with no money to spend.

I hope he will maybe know places where we can get places in on loan, that’s what we need and where the club is because we won’t be going out to buy anybody.

I think he can get positive results with this squad. I’ve been in the position, we got relegated under Don Howe.

The biggest thing there was we weren’t confident at the time, we were thinking too much about the game, I think that’s happening at the moment. Too much thought, too many touches, when everything is going right it comes off freely and naturally. We haven’t had that for six months.

Any manager in the world could have come into The Hawthorns and it still would have been a hard, hard job.

He’s got to get the players in there on his side and get the best out of them.

We were about fourth-bottom under Johnny Giles, one of the worst starts West Brom have had. It all changed overnight and we went so long unbeaten. That is football, you can get a result or two and confidence can change the whole thing.

Everybody can’t wait for training, can’t wait to see what the gaffer’s doing, that’s where we need to get to.

At the end of the day the players now have to do what the new head coach wants. If that’s how he wants to play they’ve got to do it.

If they want to do it they will be in the team, if they don’t then they won’t.

When you have a new manager come in you have to prove you are worth a place.

Corberan will bring his staff in and James Morrison and Gary Walsh have been kept on. As long as the coaches follow the new gaffer’s ways they will be alright. They can’t think about doing it their way – they’ve got to follow the manager.

The players can then see then it is all as one and it will go well.

Saturday’s clash against Sheffield United is the first of four games for Corberan and Albion before the World Cup break.

The month-long break could be great or it could be bad for us. If we start with three wins and we have to break for four weeks it will be like ‘oh no we’ve just got it going’.