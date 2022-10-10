West Brom boss Steve Bruce sacked after dismal run

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town at The Hawthorns on October 8, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion have won just once in 13 games this season - with the final straw for the Baggies hierachy coming on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Luton Town.

Many fans have been calling for a managerial chance for some time - and for many it was expected to arrive after last week's midweek defeat to Preston.

The club have now made the decision to part with Bruce - who has won just seven of his 30 games in charge at The Hawthorns.

Bruce's backroom staff of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left the club - but goalkeeper coach Gary Walsh remains in interim charge alongside under 21s boss Richard Beale and James Morrison.

In a statement, the club said: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce.

"Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

"Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.