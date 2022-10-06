Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E13: Surely this can't go on?

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man - as they try to dissect just what has gone so badly wrong at The Hawthorns.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

The pair hold an inquest over Preston - but look at the wider problems of what has gone wrong at Albion.

They look at Steve Bruce as the pressure continues to mount, Albion's underperforming players - and the club's ownership and how they've got things badly wrong in recent years.

TJ Smithy returns with a quiz, Jonny brings you offers on Airfryers (NOT TO BE MISSED) and the boys answer your questions.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News