Baggies Broadcast S6 E13: Surely this can't go on?

Baggies Broadcast

The pair hold an inquest over Preston - but look at the wider problems of what has gone wrong at Albion.

They look at Steve Bruce as the pressure continues to mount, Albion's underperforming players - and the club's ownership and how they've got things badly wrong in recent years.

TJ Smithy returns with a quiz, Jonny brings you offers on Airfryers (NOT TO BE MISSED) and the boys answer your questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)