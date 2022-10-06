Baggies Broadcast S6 E13: Surely this can't go on?

The pair hold an inquest over Preston - but look at the wider problems of what has gone wrong at Albion.
They look at Steve Bruce as the pressure continues to mount, Albion's underperforming players - and the club's ownership and how they've got things badly wrong in recent years.
TJ Smithy returns with a quiz, Jonny brings you offers on Airfryers (NOT TO BE MISSED) and the boys answer your questions.
