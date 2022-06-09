West Brom's chief operating officer Simon King joins Stoke

Simon King Chief Commercial Officer of West Bromwich Albion addresses the Albion Assembly at The Hawthorns on February 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

King, who has more than 15 years’ experience in football administration, had worked at The Hawthorns for five years.

He will now be in charge of commercial activities, supporter growth, communications and marketing at the bet365 Stadium.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Simon to his new role,” said Stoke City joint chairman John Coates

“Simon has extensive experience in the football industry and is a really important addition to the club.”

Meanwhile, former Albion coach Ben Garner has left his role as Swindon manager to take charge of League One Charlton.

The 42-year-old, who worked at The Hawthorns between 2015 ans 2017, guided Swindon into the League Two play-offs last season playing an attacking brand of football.

“Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that home and away,” he said.