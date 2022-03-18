Callum Robinson says West Brom have 'nothing to lose and everything to gain' in play-off race

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion, Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at The Hawthorns on March 15, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A dreadful run of one win in 12 matches looked to have ended the Baggies’ promotion hopes this year.

But over the past fortnight, Steve Bruce’s side have turned a corner.

A comfortable win at Hull was followed by a draw against Huddersfield. The Baggies then put in a brilliant display to beat league leaders Fulham on Tuesday.

And Robinson says everyone at the club is now looking up, with the Baggies six points outside the play-offs with nine games remaining.

“Fulham is the bench mark for us for the rest of the season,” Robinson said.

“I think it had been coming. We got the win against Hull and then a massive point against Huddersfield thanks to two late goals.

“Now we have got to push on and keep winning games.

“We have literally got nothing to lose.

“Everyone knows we have got some good players at this football club. Top quality players.

“It’s been difficult. We are only human with our emotions and when it’s not going so well it’s hard to get out of that – when you are losing and drawing games.

“But now, hopefully, we can get a few wins together and see what happens.

“In this league, in particular, you can go on a run.

“Hopefully, we are out of the worst now and we can push on.”

Robinson has linked up well with fellow forward and close pal Karlan Grant throughout the season.

But the duo have looked even more dangerous since being deployed in a front two by Bruce.

And while it was Robinson who scored against Fulham, he is confident he will soon be creating chances for his team mate.

“Me and KG – we have stuck up a partnership playing up front,” the 27-year-old said.

“He’s a top player, he makes good runs and I try to find him.

“He found me with a lovely pass against Fulham, a weighted pass.