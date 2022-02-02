West Brom return to training as Valerien Ismael's future remains in doubt

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on January 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Frenchman is under heavy pressure with the Baggies hierarchy who are believed to be weighing up whether or not to sack him seven months into his four year deal.

With Albion not in action this weekend, the players were given three days off following their loss at Millwall.

Ismael used the break to return to Germany and spend time with his wife and daughters.

But everyone is due to report back to the club’s Walsall training base today as preparations build ahead of next Wednesday’s clash against Sheffield United.