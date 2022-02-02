West Brom return to training as Valerien Ismael's future remains in doubt

The Frenchman is under heavy pressure with the Baggies hierarchy who are believed to be weighing up whether or not to sack him seven months into his four year deal.
With Albion not in action this weekend, the players were given three days off following their loss at Millwall.
Ismael used the break to return to Germany and spend time with his wife and daughters.
But everyone is due to report back to the club’s Walsall training base today as preparations build ahead of next Wednesday’s clash against Sheffield United.
As things stand it is not known if Ismael will take that session – with his attendance, or lack of, set to be a big indicator as to whether or not he is staying.