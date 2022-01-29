Millwall 2 West Brom 0 - Report

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion and Shaun Hutchinson of Millwall(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies put in a dreadful display against Preston North End on Wednesday - with the boss himself admitting they played without any passion or desire.

And things didn't get any better in the capital with Millwall running out deserved winners thanks to goals from Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe.

In what was a scrappy first-half low on quality, both sides cancelled each other out.

But after the break it was the hosts who took control with Gary Rowett's side deserving of their win.

The result ramped up the pressure on Ismael with fans again calling for him to go.

Albion have now won just one of their last seven matches and just three of their last 13.

Report

Albion had been boosted ahead of the game by the signing of Andy Carroll just 24 hours earlier.

And he came straight into the starting line-up with the former England man starting in the front three alongside Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant.

In total, Ismael made two changes from the team that put in Albion's worst performance of the season against Preston North End.

Sticking with his 3-4-3 formation, Matt Clarke returned at centre-back where he was joined by Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley.

Kyle Bartley (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt were the midfield two with Darnell Furlong at right wing-back and Conor Townsend on the left.

Millwall lined up in a 3-5-2 formation with former Albion man Oliver Burke partnering ex-Wolves striker Afobe up front.

The Baggies needed a reaction following their display against PNE.

And they started brightly in the capital with Carroll having a glorious chance to open the scoring after just five minutes.

After the ball fell for him in the box, the striker drilled a brilliant snap-volley towards goal.

But Bartosz Bialkowski proved equal to it with the keeper getting down quickly to make an excellent low stop.

Gradually the hosts began to grow in stature with Scott Malone volleying over from inside the box and Afobe inches away from latching onto a through-ball from Danny McNamara.

But from that point, the half became the scrappy game everyone expected with little football played and clear-cut chances at a premium.

Millwall's Mason Bennett celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game

It was Millwall who flew out the blocks following the re-start.

Burke got in behind the Albion twice - with Button making a smart stop with his shoulder on one of the occasions.

Mason Bennett then charged into the box before firing over when he really should have done better.

But the goals Millwall's second performance deserved soon did arrive.

They opened the scoring in the 67th minute when a free-kick into the box dropped kindly for Bennett.

And he made no mistake - with the former Derby man lashing in from close range.

West Bromwich Albion's Andy Carroll (right) and Millwall's Jake Cooper battle for the ball

The minutes later the hosts had doubled their advantage when Afobe latched onto a long ball forward.

He then turned Clarke inside out before firing past Button.

And those strikes were enough to win the game with Albion never looking like getting back into it from that point.

Teams

Millwall (3-5-2): Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Kieftenbald, Malone, Bennett, Mitchell, Afobe (Evans 90), Burke (Burey 78).

Subs not used: Long, Thompson, Pearce, Mahoney, Evans, Lovelace.

Albion (3-4-3): Button, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Phillips (Diangana 59), Carroll, Grant (Robinson 59).