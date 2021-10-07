West Brom fan Clare clocks up the miles to raise cash

Clare Sidaway

Clare Sidaway, who is from Kingswinford, virtually pounded the streets of the capital – but actually ran around Stourbridge and Kidderminster – on Sunday in a bid to raise funds for a powerchair for her son Evan.

The 13-year-old – an Albion season ticket holder for seven years – is visually impaired and has weak muscle tone after being born with an undiagnosed condition.

As well as watching the Baggies, Evan likes nothing more than playing for Albion’s powerchair side.

But in order to progress with the team, the teenager now needs his own, personalised, powerchair rather than one supplied by the Albion Foundation – with the chairs costing in the region of £10,000.

In a bid to raise funds, Clare – who was fitted with a GPS tracker – ran 26.2 miles.

She was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Martha, who rode her bike alongside her for moral support. And so far she has raised £4,000 of their £5,000 target.

“The marathon was tough but, overall, I really enjoyed it,” said Clare, who teaches English at Ridgewood High School in Stourbridge.

“My daughter joined me and every mile we stopped and took a ridiculous photo. She kept reminding me I had an end goal I had to get to.

“And when it got tough, I thought of Evan. His condition means every movement for him feels the same as if you or I had exercised for hours.

“Evan absolutely loves playing for Albion’s powerchair team and has done so since he was about six or seven.

Evan Sidaway

“The Albion Foundation provide powerchairs. But all kids are very, very, different and we always have to prop him up – he needs a chair that is modified to him because he’s 5ft 10 now – he’s quite the unit!

“Even wants to progress in the team but the only way to do that is to get his own powerchair. But we aren’t going to get much change from £10,000. As a family, we’re paying for half. But I ran the marathon to see if I could raise the other £5,000.

“When my eldest played football his boots cost £100 and I complained at the time. How I wish I could do that now.

“But I can’t thank people enough for their support. Albion fans have been so generous, they made every step of the marathon worthwhile.”

As well as needing to buy a powerchair, the Sidaway family also need to purchase an electric wheelchair so Evan can get to school independently.

“I’ve never liked the idea of fundraising,” added Mrs Sidaway.

“It’s taken me a long time to consider but in the end, I have relented.

“All children are expensive but there are lots of extra costs when you have a child with special needs.

“Evan also needs another electric wheelchair for school which is another £7,000

“You can’t get the funding because he can use a manual wheelchair. But his trip to school is a mile up hill.

“He really wants is to go to school on his own, he doesn’t want mum and dad to take him.

“We understand times are tough so we really are grateful for all the donations we have received.

“Evan and I were at the Stoke game last week and people kept coming over asking how we are getting on.

“The Albion family really is amazing.”