Albion's Dara O'Shea to miss 4-6 months with fractured ankle

Dara O'Shea (AMA)

The 22-year-old, who has also sustained ligament damage, will need surgery after injuring himself while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

He limped off during the 2-1 defeat to Portugal and has since pulled out of the Ireland squad.

The Baggies have since added former Sheffield United defender Kean Byran to the squad, who joined on a free transfer.

He will add defensive depth following injuries to O'Shea and Matt Clarke.

Albion boss Valerien Ismael said: “It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.