Albion's Dara O'Shea to miss 4-6 months with fractured ankle

The 22-year-old, who has also sustained ligament damage, will need surgery after injuring himself while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
He limped off during the 2-1 defeat to Portugal and has since pulled out of the Ireland squad.
The Baggies have since added former Sheffield United defender Kean Byran to the squad, who joined on a free transfer.
He will add defensive depth following injuries to O'Shea and Matt Clarke.
Albion boss Valerien Ismael said: “It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player.
“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.
“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.”