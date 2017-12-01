Menu

Baggies Broadcast: Episode 6 - Welcome Pardiola!

By Luke Hatfield | West Bromwich Albion | Published:

Listen in to the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - brought to you by Expressandstar.com.

Baggies Broadcast: Episode 6

Luke Hatfield hosts the show alongside West Brom correspondent Matt Wilson and Digital Sports Editor Nathan Judah, Reviewing Alan Pardew's appointment as boss this week.

The lads look at what Pardew needs to bring to the club, play an interesting game of Par-Do or Par-Don't, whilst also previewing the clash with Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns.

As always they look back at the latest fixture, this time against Newcastle, whilst a team game of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' is played to see just how much the lads know about the new Albion boss.

Music: www.purple-planet.com

West Bromwich Albion Football Sport
